Romanian organic fertilizer producer raises EUR 2.4 mln in bond placement

Norofert, the leading Romanian producer of organic fertilizers, raised RON 11,5 million (EUR 2.4 mln) in a private placement of corporate bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The offer, which started on January 21 and closed the very same day amid high interest from investors, was carried out using the auction model, under which the final interest rate is determined based on the demand from investors. 102 investors participated in the placement, with the average subscription being above RON 100,000.

The bonds have a face value of RON 100 and a maturity of 5 years. The final annual interest rate was set at 8,5%, to be paid twice a year.

The company’s corporate bonds will float on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange under NRF25 symbol.

The transaction was managed by local brokerage firm Tradeville, while Cornerstone Communications handled Norofert’s investor relations.

The capital raised in this private placement will be directed into Norofert’s expansion on the foreign markets, particularly in the United States.

To enter the US market, Norofert needs to have all of its products certified individually, which requires significant resources.

The company also raised RON 7.25 million (EUR 1.5 mln) from investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, in July, last year through a private placement of shares.

