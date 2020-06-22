Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 13:52
Entertainment
Media: Romanian actress, part of Passion of the Christ: Resurrection cast
22 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian actress Maia Morgenstern is part of the cast of Passion of the Christ: Resurrection, Libertatea reported.

The film is the sequel to Passion of the Christ, the 2004 drama produced, co-written and directed by Mel Gibson, where Morgenstern played the Virgin Mary. The film starred Jim Caviezel as Jesus of Nazareth, and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene.

Morgenstern is listed as being part of the cast on imdb.com. According to the information presented by the website, Jim Caviezel will also star in the new film, and Mel Gibson will direct.

Maia Morgenstern is one of the most popular Romanian film and stage actresses. She rose to national fame with her 1992 role as Nela in Lucian Pintilie’s Balanța (The Oak), a film set during the days of communist Romania.

Born in Bucharest, in a Jewish family, she studied at the Film and Theater Academy of Bucharest.

(Photo: Maia Morgenstern - Pagină oficială Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 13:52
Entertainment
Media: Romanian actress, part of Passion of the Christ: Resurrection cast
22 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian actress Maia Morgenstern is part of the cast of Passion of the Christ: Resurrection, Libertatea reported.

The film is the sequel to Passion of the Christ, the 2004 drama produced, co-written and directed by Mel Gibson, where Morgenstern played the Virgin Mary. The film starred Jim Caviezel as Jesus of Nazareth, and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene.

Morgenstern is listed as being part of the cast on imdb.com. According to the information presented by the website, Jim Caviezel will also star in the new film, and Mel Gibson will direct.

Maia Morgenstern is one of the most popular Romanian film and stage actresses. She rose to national fame with her 1992 role as Nela in Lucian Pintilie’s Balanța (The Oak), a film set during the days of communist Romania.

Born in Bucharest, in a Jewish family, she studied at the Film and Theater Academy of Bucharest.

(Photo: Maia Morgenstern - Pagină oficială Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into a Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?