José Alberto Chueca Val to take over as CEO of Lidl Romania

José Alberto Chueca Val will take over as CEO of Lidl Romania starting in September of this year, the retailer announced.

He is taking over from Marco Giudici, who will hold a strategic role in the group’s international acquisitions team.

Alberto Chueca has worked in both the financial-legal sector and retail and has been with the Lidl Group for nearly 15 years, holding various management positions in the sales team. For the past six years, he worked as Sales and Operations director on the board of Lidl Spain.

Beginning in July of this year, the management board of Lidl Romania will include Yohann Guyard, who takes over as National Sales director from Damian Nowicki, who is returning to Lidl Poland. Guyard has been part of the Lidl team since 2006, when he joined the sales team in France. For the past seven years, he was a national director for Sales and Logistics with Lidl France.

As of September 2024, the management board of Lidl Romania will be made up of José Alberto Chueca - CEO, Olga Draguinea - CFO, Georgiana Radu – Acquisitions and Marketing director, Yohann Guyard - Sales director, Irina Mușan – director for Central Services and Expansion, and Ionela Sulugiuc – HR director.

Giudici became a member of Lidl Romania’s board in 2015 and worked as Acquisitions and Marketing director until 2019. He then was responsible for the group’s marketing, promotions and category management department, and in 2021 became CEO of Lidl Romania.

“I have been in Romania for more than ten years, and I can say I have spent half of my professional life here. My family and numerous moments spent with an extraordinary team connect me to Romania. With the Lidl team, we have lived through the Covid019 pandemic, which brought significant challenges for my colleagues working in stores, but also the post-pandemic period, with its supply chain and price increase challenges. Looking back, the biggest challenge was not to pass the price increases on to the clients. I am glad we have managed to do this […],” Giudici said.

Part of the Schwarz Group, smart discounter Lidl operates more than 12,350 stores and 225 logistic centers and warehouses in 31 countries. In Romania, the retailer has more than 350 stores and six logistic centers and employs more than 12,000 people.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com