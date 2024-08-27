Culture

John Malkovich returns to Timișoara National Theatre in 2024-2025 season

27 August 2024

World-renowned American actor John Malkovich will return to the stage of the National Theatre in Timișoara in November to star in Infamous Ramirez Hoffman. The show is part of the theatre's 2024-2025 season, which includes "a series of exciting performances," representatives said.

Infamous Ramirez Hoffman is based on the final chapter of the book "Nazi Literature in the Americas" by the well-known Chilean writer Roberto Bolaño.

John Malkovich also performed at the Timișoara National Theatre in 2023 in The Infernal Comedy.

The 2024-2025 season of the National Theatre in Timișoara also includes De Bergerac. Fantasme din Cyrano by Michele Santeramo. Set to premiere on October 6, the show brings together some of the theatre's most beloved actors, such as Matei Chioariu, Claudia Ieremia, Marin Lupanciuc, Romeo Ioan, and Cristina König.

Another project of the National Theatre is Petrecerea de nuntă, with a script by Marie-Louise Bischofberger and Dominic Gould based on Guy de Maupassant's prose, translated by Codruța Popov, scenography by Corina Grămoșteanu. The premiere is scheduled for November 10.

In December, the National Theatre in Timișoara stages the show Absurdinia. The same month, the theatre will organize a new edition of FEST-FDR.

Further details are available on the theatre's website - here.

A double Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee, Malkovich has starred in numerous films with worldwide impact. He has appeared in dozens of movies, such as Dangerous LiaisonsBeing John Malkovich (where he plays a satirical version of himself), Empire of the SunThe Sheltering Sky, or Of Mice and Men.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Cornel Putan)

1

