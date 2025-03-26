Jason Derulo joins Festival Of Modern Owners in Bucharest as speaker
Jason Derulo, the international music star known for hits like “Wiggle” and “Talk Dirty,” is set to make his debut in Romania at the FOMO – Festival Of Modern Owners. However, he’s not performing this time but sharing his entrepreneurial insights as a speaker.
At the event in Romania, the music superstar, who has sold over 250 million singles and earned 14 platinum records, will offer a unique perspective on turning fame into a business empire.
Derulo, with an estimated net worth of USD 16 billion, is not only a chart-topping artist but also a strategic entrepreneur. One of his successful ventures is Rocket Carwash, a car wash chain built on a monthly subscription model, generating over USD 30 million in annual revenue and valued at USD 2 billion.
At FOMO, Jason Derulo will discuss his journey - from a child born in Florida to a Tahitian family, to the successful businessman he is today.
The event will take place between May 21–25 in central Bucharest at various key locations, including Sala Palatului, and will feature a prestigious lineup of international speakers such as Steven Bartlett, Sara Al Madani, and Simon Squibb.
More than 50 Romanian entrepreneurs and specialists will also take part, making FOMO a major hub for entrepreneurial education and innovation.
Tickets and further details are available here.
irina.marica@romania-insider.com
(Photo source: the organisers)