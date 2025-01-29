Events

Festival dedicated to entrepreneurs debuts in Bucharest this May

29 January 2025

FOMO - The Festival of Modern Owners, the first festival dedicated to entrepreneurs in Romania and the region, will take place in Bucharest this spring. Scheduled for May 21-25, the inaugural edition will bring international speakers to the Romanian capital, offering a dynamic mix of events.

The festival is aimed at small and medium-sized business owners, freelancers, creatives, and independent professionals.

Over five days, the event will bring together more than 4,000 participants for a series of insightful panels, networking opportunities, workshops, and cultural activities across five iconic urban locations in the city. 

FOMO - The Festival of Modern Owners will feature a diverse lineup of world-renowned speakers, including Steven Bartlett, host of The Diary of a CEO, one of Europe’s most popular podcasts, who will share his insights into modern entrepreneurship. Other prominent guests include Sara Al Madani, an award-winning entrepreneur from the United Arab Emirates, Ari Scott, a consultant for neurodivergent business owners, and Simon Squibb, a serial entrepreneur and founder of HelpBnk.com, known for his What’s Your Dream project.

Attendees will have the chance to participate in business case studies, thought-provoking discussions, and dynamic panels that focus on the latest trends and strategies in entrepreneurship, the organizers said.

The event will also provide a space for wellness and creative activities, promoting a healthy work-life balance.

The main hub of the festival will be Sala Palatului, where keynotes and business conferences will take place, while parallel events and activities will be held at various locations throughout Bucharest.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)

