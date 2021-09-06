Romanian canoeing champion Ivan Patzaichin passes away at 71

Canoeist Ivan Patzaichin, the holder of seven Olympic titles, passed away on September 5, aged 71.

Patzaichin won seven Olympic medals (four gold and three silver) and 22 world championship titles (eight gold).

After retiring from competing, he became a coach with Dinamo sports club and the national team. He took part in five Olympic Games as the main coach of the Romanian Olympic canoe team and saw Florin Popescu and Mitică Pricop win gold in the C-2 1000 m and a bronze in the C-2 500 m events at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Patzaichin also established the Ivan Patzachin - Milă 2 Association and developed the Rowmania project, aimed at promoting local patrimony and sports.

He was awarded the Olympic Order (silver) in 1990 by the IOC President Juan Antonio Samaranch.

In 2000, he was awarded the national order Faithful Service, and in 2008 he received the Sports Merit Order. In 2010, he was awarded the royal decoration Nihil Sine Deo.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com