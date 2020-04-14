Romania Insider
Deutsche Telekom actively seeks sole buyer for RO assets
14 April 2020
German telecom group Deutsche Telekom is actively exploring the option of selling its operations in Romania to entities other than Orange Romania and Digi (the leading candidates so far), sources familiar with the talks told Ziarul Financiar.

An agreement with a single entity would no longer require undergoing the complicated process of separating the IT and technical infrastructure of the former companies Cosmote and Romtelecom, which is necessary for a transaction with the two mentioned local operators.  

Deutsche Telekom would prefer this option, even if it probably needs a permit from the Supreme National Defense Council.

Telecom networks are strategic assets, and the buyers have to meet a series of criteria to receive the green light for the acquisition, according to the sources quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

