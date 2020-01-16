RO startup acceleration program BCR-InnovX sets regional centre in Iasi

BCR-InnovX, the technology business acceleration program run by Romania’s second-biggest financial group - BCR, will run incubation stages in Iasi, eastern Romania, in order to select startups to be later “accelerated” in Bucharest.

The incubation stages will be organised in partnership with digital fabrication laboratory Fab Lab Iasi (a non for profit organization) and the Informal IT School (a centre that provides IT courses).

There will be three incubation stages in a year, each with 20 places available for entrepreneurs. The best start-ups from the incubation programs will be selected in the acceleration program in Bucharest.

Entrepreneurs from the Moldova region can register until February 21 for the first incubation group, dedicated to companies with a turnover between EUR 100,000 and EUR 1 mln.

"We are looking for brave entrepreneurs who want to expand at European or global level, who want to know how to present themselves better in front of investors or how to make a fair business plan. Following the incubation stage, we will select 3-4 companies that will subsequently participate in the acceleration program in Bucharest and implicitly have the chance to reach global conferences or attract funding. It all depends on how competitive they will be,” adds Daniel Dumitrescu, InnovX Director.

(Photo courtesy of BCR)

[email protected]