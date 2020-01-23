Startup acceleration program BCR-InnovX launches in western Romania

BCR-InnovX, the technology business acceleration program run by Romania’s second-biggest financial group - BCR, will run an incubation program in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, to cover the entrepreneurs in the region of Transylvania.

The program will be organised in partnership with IT solutions provider Arobs Transilvania Software.

It will cover three incubation stages, with 20 places available for entrepreneurs in the region. The best start-ups from the incubation programs will be selected in the acceleration program in Bucharest.

The entrepreneurs in the region of Transylvania can apply until March 6 for the first incubation group, dedicated to companies with a turnover between EUR 100,000 and EUR 1 million.

The incubation program covers leadership, investment and branding workshops, a business-plan writing course, and a mentoring program.

The BCR-InnovX accelerator targets companies developing solutions in the areas of cyber-security, fintech, artificial intelligence, automated learning, robotics, cloud or micro-services.

(Photo courtesy of BCR)