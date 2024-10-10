Adrian Laza became the first Romanian to climb all of the world's highest peaks after his successful ascent of Shishapangma (8,027m) on October 9. Laza is a forestry engineer in Neamț and had two other attempts to summit the last peak but failed due to an avalanche and a decision by the authorities that forbade climbing the mountain, according to Monitorul de Neamț.

His wife, Ina Laza, announced the record on social media: "Bravo!!!! Extraordinary!!!! You did it, Adrian, you have written history for yourself, for Romania, for all of us! What a journey, what madness, how much work, how much sacrifice, how much ambition and determination! You are the first, and we are proud and overjoyed!"

Adrian Laza's performance took place over a period of 8 years, starting with the peak of Cho Oyu (8,201m), which he climbed on September 30, 2016, followed by Makalu (8,481m) on May 14, 2018, Everest (8,848 m) in May 2019, Annapurna 1 (8,091m) in April 2021, Lhotse (8,516m) in May 2021, Manaslu (8,163m) in September 2021, and Dhaulagiri (8,167m) in October 2021.

Then, he climbed three other 8000ers in 2022 - Nanga Parbat (8,126m), Gasherbrum II (8,035m), and Broad Peak (8,051m). Next, four other 8,000+ meter ascents followed in 2023, namely Kanchenjunga (8,586m), Gasherbrum I (8,080m), K2 (8,611m), and Manaslu True Summit - bis (8,163m).

Now, with the successful ascent of the last peak - Shishapangma (8,027m), Adrian Laza became the first Romanian to complete all 14 peaks above 8,000m.

The national football team also congratulated Adrian Laza in a message on social media.

"The Romanian national football team congratulates Adrian Laza for the extraordinary achievement of becoming the first Romanian to conquer all 14 peaks over 8,000 meters on Earth. At 61, Adrian shows us all that through perseverance, courage, and passion, limits can be overcome! Respect, Adrian! You raised Romania's flag on the highest peaks of the world!"

The Seven Summit Treks also confirmed the Romanian's remarkable achievement.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ina Laza)