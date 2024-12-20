Ceremonies marking 35 years since Romanian Revolution bring traffic restrictions in Bucharest

The Bucharest Police recently announced that the city will host several commemorative ceremonies marking 35 years since the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, causing traffic restrictions around the city.

The restrictions will be in place from Friday to Sunday, December 20-22, 2024.

On Friday, December 20, at around 10:00 AM, a religious/military ceremony with wreath-laying will take place at the Cross Monument near the Cenușa Crematorium, located on Calea Șerban Vodă no. 183. To ensure the smooth running of the event, traffic will be restricted on Calea Șerban Vodă from 8:45 AM to 11:10 AM on the section of road between Șos. Olteniței and the street connecting Calea Șerban Vodă to Șos. Viilor. Additionally, cars will not be allowed to stop or park in this area.

On Saturday, December 21, religious and military ceremonies will be held at the Heroes of the Revolution Cemetery (10 AM), at the Cross near Colțea Hospital (11:30 AM), at the Cross monument of St. George the New Church (12 PM), at the Cross at Sala Dalles (1:30 PM), at the Cross in Romană Square (2 PM).

Traffic will be restricted between 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM on Bd. Nicolae Bălcescu, between University Square and Batiștei Street, in the direction of Romană Square; on lane IV of Bd. Nicolae Bălcescu, between Batiștei Street and University Square, in the direction of Unirii Square, and on lane I of Bd. Nicolae Bălcescu, between Batiștei Street and Dem I. Dobrescu Street, in the direction of Romană Square.

Intermittent traffic restrictions will also occur in Romană Square to allow pedestrian crossings during the ceremony, according to local news outlet B365.

Finally, Sunday, December 22, 2024, activities will take place at the “Honoring the Heroes” Monument in Revolution Square (9 AM0, leading to traffic restrictions from 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM on Calea Victoriei, in the area of the Romanian Revolution Heroes Monument in Revolution Square.

Events will also take place at Radio Hall on Berthelot Street (10 AM), at the Cross in front of the Romanian Television headquarters (11 AM), at the Paratroopers’ Cross in the TVR courtyard (11:30 AM), and at the Telephone Palace (12:30 PM). Traffic will be restricted between 10:30 AM and 12:50 PM on Calea Dorobanților, from Charles de Gaulle Square to Dorobanți Square, in the direction of Dorobanți Square.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)