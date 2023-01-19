101-year-old Romanian woman with multiple comorbidities beats Covid-19

A 101-year-old woman is the oldest patient in Iași, eastern Romania, to recover from Covid-19. She is now going back home to be with loved ones after 10 days of hospitalization.

The woman received treatment at the "Sf. Parascheva" Infectious Diseases Hospital in Iași. She initially went to the Pașcani Clinic Hospital citing shortness of breath and cough for about 2 days. From there, she was directed to the Spiridon emergency room where she was seen by a cardiologist and received the Covid-19 diagnosis, according to G4Media.

Her condition became worse upon admission. She was febrile and conscious, but doctors found her hard to cooperate with. The elderly woman had acute chronic respiratory failure, chronic heart failure, chronic heart disease, cerebral atherosclerosis, and chronic renal disease. Although she needed oxygen support and her comorbidities could have put her in danger, the medical team designed a treatment scheme tailored to the patient's needs so as not to interfere with existing diseases.

The woman’s symptoms improved a few days after being hospitalized. She began to cooperate with the medical staff. She only had one thought in mind, namely getting well and going home, according to the doctors in Iași. Despite her age and associated conditions, she managed to beat Covid-19.

(Photo source: Chormail | Dreamstime.com)