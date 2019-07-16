Analyst: Biggest 1,000 companies in RO make half of the revenues

Half of the total revenues of all active companies in Romania is generated by the biggest 1,000 companies in the country, according to a study by Iancu Guda, president of the Association of Financial Analysts in Romania – AAFBR, quoted by Agerpres.

Romania has about 500,000 active firms, a number that hasn’t changed significantly despite the 32% increase of the gross domestic product in the last decade, according to the same study.

The top 1000 companies in Romania have generated about half of the local revenues in each of the last ten years, according to Iancu Guda. This shows the underdevelopment of the local entrepreneurial environment and makes the economy vulnerable to external shocks, he concluded.

Meanwhile, the biggest 1,000 companies in the country play an essential role in the dynamic of the local business environment, according to the analyst.

Iancu Guda also calculated several important indicators reflected in the financial results of the top 1,000 companies. he concluded that big companies significantly reduced their investments in 2018, as the share of immobilized assets in their total assets went down to 52% at the end of 2018, the lowest level in a decade. At the same time, big companies increased their inventories.

(Photo: Pixabay)

