Romanian fintech Zebrapay raises EUR 3 mln with 2026, BVB listed bond

Zebrapay, the Romanian company that operates the SelfPay Payment Station network, has successfully completed its private bond placement, raising EUR 3 mln with a 2026 bond at an interest rate of 5.5%.

SelfPay is the first fintech business to list bonds on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), according to the statement issued by the bond's intermediary BT Capital Partners.

BT Capital Partners (BTCP), the investment banking and capital markets division of Banca Transilvania Financial Group, was an Intermediary and Authorized Consultant.

SelfPay aims to list the bond in about a month under the symbol PAY26E. The funds obtained from the bond will be used mainly for the development of the network of Paying Stations at the national and international level, first in Italy, Spain, France and Ireland.

"We are pleased to be with SelfPay in this first step on the capital market, which provides them with the necessary financing to implement ambitious development plans, and we thank them for their trust," said Daniela Secară, General Manager, BT Capital Partners.

(Photo source: the company)