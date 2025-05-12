Energy

Turkey's Yeşilyurt Enerji acquires 41 MW PV park in southern Romania

12 May 2025

Yeşilyurt Enerji, a Turkish energy producer, supplier, and trader, is acquiring a 41 MW solar project in Romania, Dâmbovița County, according to Economedia.ro, quoting a press release sent by the consulting company Dentons. The project is in the "ready-to-build" phase, meaning it is ready for construction and has all the necessary permits to start work.

Yeşilyurt Enerjim was established in 2010 and started its production activity in 2013 through the Natural Gas Combined Cycle Power Plant, aiming to produce electricity, according to Yeşilyurt Enerjim. It began supplying energy to residential consumers, commercial organizations, and industry in 2014. 

The brand started offering cross-border energy trading services in 2017, in Central and South-Eastern Europe, under the trade name Yesilyurt Energy Trading DOO. 

The energy market player decided to enter the natural gas industry in 2019 and made a significant expansion in Prague through Greenland Commodities starting in 2021.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)

