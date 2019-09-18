Romanian medical app wins Seedstars Bucharest startup competition

XVision, a radiography analysis application that uses artificial intelligence to generate precise diagnostics of medical images, was named “Best Startup in Romania” at Seedstars Bucharest, the Romanian round of Seedstars World, the largest seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets and fast-growing startup scenes.

As a part of the prize, XVision will be participating at the Seedstars Summit CEE in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, in November, and gets a chance to go to the Seedstars Seedstars Summit, which takes place in Switzerland, in April 2020, where participants can meet investors and mentors from around the world. The final day of the Summit is dedicated to pitching in front of an audience of more than 1,000 attendees, with the possibility of winning up to USD 500,000 in equity investment and other prizes.

XVision, developed by a team of students from Timisoara, received the Best Innovation award at the Romania-Insider Awards gala in 2018.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)