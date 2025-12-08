New EUR 45.5 mln Wyndham Garden hotel to open near Bucharest Airport in 2027

A new four-star hotel is set to rise next to Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport, following a EUR 45.5 million investment announced by real estate developer D. GROUP. The Wyndham Garden Bucharest Airport Hotel, scheduled to open in July 2027, will introduce the Wyndham Garden brand to Romania for the first time.

Located 150 metres from Romania’s busiest airport, which handles more than 16 million passengers annually, the project targets growing demand from business, leisure, and transit travellers, according to the press release.

The hotel will include 276 rooms spread across two buildings, offering both standard accommodation and deluxe suites designed for short and extended stays. Plans also include a fitness centre and spa, a restaurant, café and bar, a children’s play area, and a 334 sqm conference space equipped for business events.

Vassilis Themelidis, Senior Regional Director South & East Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “Romania continues to be one of Wyndham’s most promising markets in Eastern Europe, with strong growth in both tourism and hotel development. The introduction of Wyndham Garden in Bucharest marks the next step in our strategy to diversify our presence by bringing new brands to key destinations across the country.”

D. GROUP is an international real estate investment and development company delivering residential complexes, hotels, business centers, and retail spaces across Europe and beyond, with more than 2.5 million square meters completed. Its diversified portfolio includes large-scale developments in Romania, Dubai, Bulgaria, Georgia, Indonesia, and more.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of franchised properties, with approximately 8,300 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 855,000 rooms, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands.

(Photo source: Wyndhamgardenbucharest.com)