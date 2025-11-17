World’s Largest Lesson organized in Romania by UNICEF

UNICEF is inviting teachers and students across Romania to take part in the 2025 edition of the World's Largest Lesson, held between November 17 and 25 to mark World Children's Day. Celebrated each year on November 20, the day commemorates the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989, "the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history."

The World's Largest Lesson aims to promote children's rights and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, helping students engage in active learning while developing civic and social skills, UNICEF said.

This year's edition is organized under the theme "My Day. My Rights," encouraging children to understand, defend, and exercise their rights.

The 2025 lesson plan focuses on the idea of turning every day into World Children's Day, offering pupils aged 9 to 14 an opportunity to learn about the connection between the UN Convention and global priorities such as quality education, gender equality, reducing inequalities, and promoting peace and justice. Throughout the activity, students are encouraged to explore the concepts of rights, needs, and aspirations, reflect on the situation of children worldwide, and propose practical solutions to support and protect children's rights.

Teachers can download the lesson plan and educational materials from the QIE.RO platform and upload photos and results of their activities after completion. Participants will receive electronic certificates in December.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke/Dreamstime.com)