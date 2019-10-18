World Class to open new fitness center in Bucharest office complex Sema Parc

World Class Romania, the biggest fitness club operator in Romania, has leased 1,355 sqm in the Sema Parc office complex, in Bucharest’s Center-West area, where it will open a new fitness club in February 2020.

“The real estate sector is not just about buildings anymore. The whole philosophy in real estate has migrated to experiences that address the needs of modern consumers, both on the office and residential segments. Through the presence of World Class in Sema Park, we widen the range of facilities we already offer,” said Ion Radulea, CEO of River Development, the owner of Sema Parc.

The office compound currently hosts over 8,000 employees.

Sema Parc, developed on the site of the former Semanatoarea agriculture machinery factory, is one of the biggest urban regeneration projects in Bucharest. The complex has opened three new office buildings with a combined area of over 38,000 sqm, in the last three years.

River Development has two more buildings under development, with a total area of 31,500 sqm, to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.

World Class is the leader of the local fitness market, with 41 clubs, of which 36 are open and 5 will be opened in the next year. The network has 64,000 members.

(Photo source: River Development)