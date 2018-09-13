World Class Romania aims for EUR 30 mln revenues this year

World Class, the biggest wellness and fitness club network in Romania, recorded revenues of EUR 25 million in 2017, up by 35% compared to the previous year.

This year, the company aims to reach the EUR 30 million threshold.

One of its most dynamic segments is that of the training sessions with personal coach, which recorded a 40% increase in revenues last year, to EUR 3.3 million.

World Class has reached a base of 60,000 members at its 31 centers in Romania. The network will open two more clubs this year, in Veranda Mall and AFI Tech Park, and has already announced two new openings for next year.

Polish investment fund Resource Partners is the majority shareholder of World Class Romania.

