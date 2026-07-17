Politics

US support has been crucial at key moments in Romania’s history, president Dan says

17 July 2026

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US support has played a crucial role at key moments in Romania's modern history, president Nicușor Dan said on Thursday, July 16. He made the remarks at the opening of an exhibition in Bucharest marking the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the US Declaration of Independence.

The exhibition, USA-Romania. History, Diplomacy and the Road to Democracy, opened at the National Museum of Romanian History and explores the shared history and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In a message published on Facebook after the event, president Dan said the exhibition showcases archival documents illustrating the development of Romanian-American relations, which he said have been built on shared democratic values and cooperation in addressing common challenges.

“Over 146 years of diplomatic relations, Romania and the United States have built a partnership founded on shared ideals, values, and interests in the political, economic, and security fields," the president wrote.

He added that US support "has been essential for our country at numerous turning points," saying American backing after the fall of the communist regime "contributed decisively to Romania's reintegration into the family of Western democracies.”

Nicușor Dan also described Romania as "one of the United States' most trusted allies and partners in the Black Sea region and on NATO's Eastern Flank," adding that Romania's priority is to elevate the Strategic Partnership to "a new level of ambition" that fully leverages bilateral cooperation and strategic opportunities for the benefit of both countries.

The president also encouraged Romanians to visit the exhibition, describing it as an opportunity to explore the history of Romanian-American relations and look confidently toward the future.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicușor Dan)

Normal
Politics

US support has been crucial at key moments in Romania’s history, president Dan says

17 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US support has played a crucial role at key moments in Romania's modern history, president Nicușor Dan said on Thursday, July 16. He made the remarks at the opening of an exhibition in Bucharest marking the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the US Declaration of Independence.

The exhibition, USA-Romania. History, Diplomacy and the Road to Democracy, opened at the National Museum of Romanian History and explores the shared history and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In a message published on Facebook after the event, president Dan said the exhibition showcases archival documents illustrating the development of Romanian-American relations, which he said have been built on shared democratic values and cooperation in addressing common challenges.

“Over 146 years of diplomatic relations, Romania and the United States have built a partnership founded on shared ideals, values, and interests in the political, economic, and security fields," the president wrote.

He added that US support "has been essential for our country at numerous turning points," saying American backing after the fall of the communist regime "contributed decisively to Romania's reintegration into the family of Western democracies.”

Nicușor Dan also described Romania as "one of the United States' most trusted allies and partners in the Black Sea region and on NATO's Eastern Flank," adding that Romania's priority is to elevate the Strategic Partnership to "a new level of ambition" that fully leverages bilateral cooperation and strategic opportunities for the benefit of both countries.

The president also encouraged Romanians to visit the exhibition, describing it as an opportunity to explore the history of Romanian-American relations and look confidently toward the future.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicușor Dan)

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