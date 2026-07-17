Danube falls to lowest flow in 30 years in Romania, irrigation restrictions imposed

The Danube River reached its lowest flow in the past 30 years on Thursday, July 16, prompting irrigation restrictions in southeastern Romania, according to the Romanian Waters National Administration. Water levels are expected to continue declining over the next several days before recovering early next week.

The river's flow at Baziaș, where the Danube enters Romania, measured 1,750 cubic meters per second (mc/s) on Thursday and is forecast to fall further to around 1,700 mc/s over the next four to five days, based on projections by the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA).

“The Danube's current flow at Baziaș is comparable to the minimum level recorded in 2003, when the river's flow reached 1,650 cubic meters per second. The lowest flow ever recorded on the Danube at its entry into Romania was in 1985, when it measured 1,400 cubic meters per second,” reads the Romanian Waters announcement.

As a result of the low water levels, authorities have imposed Level III water-use restrictions for irrigation on the Călărași–Cernavodă section of the river, reducing the amount of water available for agricultural use.

The agency said river flows are expected to begin increasing from Monday, July 20, following forecast rainfall across the Danube basin, reaching approximately 1,900 mc/s.

To reduce the impact of the declining river flow, the Romanian Waters and hydropower producer Hidroelectrica have started controlled water releases from reservoirs on the Olt and Argeș rivers to help maintain minimum water levels required for cooling and electricity production at the Cernavodă nuclear power plant.

The agency said it continues to monitor the river's evolution together with regional water authorities, the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management, and Hidroelectrica, while updating the Danube flow forecast on a daily basis.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Apele Române, Apele Române Olt)