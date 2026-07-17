Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă and former husband indicted for deprivation of liberty

Romanian prosecutors from the General Prosecutor’s Office indicted MEP and leader of far-right SOS Romania party, Diana Șoșoacă, and her former husband, Silvestru Șoșoacă, in a case concerning the deprivation of liberty of several Italian journalists dating back to 2021.

Specifically, the incident took place in December 2021, when Italian journalists from Rai Uno claimed they had been held against their will after an interview with Diana Șoșoacă, who was a senator at the time, and her husband.

As a result, the pair was officially charged with four counts of unlawful deprivation of liberty.

"On December 10, 2021, the two defendants unlawfully deprived four people (three injured parties and one witness) of their liberty after they had been invited to the defendant's law office in Bucharest for the purpose of conducting an interview," according to prosecutors from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, cited by Digi24.

According to the same source, the unlawful confinement resulted from Diana Șoșoacă's dissatisfaction with the questions asked by the Rai Uno journalist and "not at all from the commission of any criminal offenses by the injured parties."

The prosecutors also stated that Silvestru Șoșoacă "used acts of violence against one of the injured parties, striking the person with his fists in the shoulder and arm area and tearing the protective face mask off the victim's face."

Back in 2025, Diana Șoșoacǎ said the case was politically driven and aimed at silencing her.

According to the Criminal Code, the offense of unlawful deprivation of liberty is punishable by imprisonment from one to seven years. The case will be tried before the High Court of Cassation and Justice, led by the controversial judge Lia Savonea.

The General Prosecutor's Office emphasized that members of Parliament and senators "may be investigated and brought to trial for acts that are unrelated to the votes or political opinions expressed in the exercise of their mandate."

In April of this year, the European Parliament lifted MEP Diana Șoșoacă’s immunity at the request of the Romanian Prosecutor General’s Office, opening her to investigation for deprivation of liberty and other offenses.

Diana Șoșoacă, well known for her pro-Russian opinions, is also under criminal investigation in another case involving alleged offenses related to Legionary propaganda.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos|Alexandru Nechez)