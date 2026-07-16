The Romanian executive has published a draft decision establishing how the new platform dedicated to recruiting foreign workers, WorkinRomania.gov.ro, will operate. The platform is intended to fully digitize the recruitment process of foreign workers, helping Romanian businesses find employees more easily.

The government draft establishes the technical, organizational, and data protection rules for the new IT system, developed and managed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, through the General Directorate for Communications and Information Technology, according to Economedia.

According to the draft, employers, authorized individuals, individual and family enterprises, as well as labor placement agencies, will use the WorkinRomania.gov.ro platform to register, obtain authorizations, submit applications for visas or extensions of the right of residence for employment purposes, and will receive all administrative documents exclusively in electronic format.

The platform will automatically verify information from the Romanian Trade Register, the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF), REGES-ONLINE, the systems of the General Inspectorate for Immigration, the eViza portal, the database on diploma recognition, the criminal records database, and other public registers, reducing the number of documents employers must upload manually.

Documents that cannot be verified automatically will have to be uploaded electronically and signed with a qualified electronic signature, and the platform will automatically validate the authenticity of the signature before generating the application.

Among the benefits offered, the new platform will allow companies to designate employees or collaborators to operate within the platform, but responsibility for the accuracy of the information and documents will remain with the employer. Companies will also be required to periodically verify delegated persons and immediately withdraw their access once the contractual relationship ends.

The platform also introduces automatic checks regarding the recruitment of foreign workers. Job offers will be taken from the records of the National Employment Agency (ANOFM), and the system will accept only positions included on the list of shortage occupations approved by the government. Offers for occupations not included on this list will be automatically rejected.

The draft also establishes a broad set of cybersecurity and data protection measures. The platform will use multi-factor authentication, data encryption, continuous security monitoring, intrusion detection mechanisms, and audit logs. Records of all operations will be kept for five years, and users will have to receive training before obtaining access and subsequently at least once a year. At the same time, all public and private entities using the platform will be required to adopt internal procedures to comply with data protection rules.

Romania set an official quota of around 90,000 newly admitted foreign workers for 2026, but employer demand significantly exceeds that ceiling. In some years, requests have reportedly been more than double the approved quota. Once in Romania, many non-EU workers choose to leave in search of better wages.

radu@romania-insider.com

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