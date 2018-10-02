World Class buys another fitness club in Bucharest

World Class Romania, the biggest health and fitness network in the country, has bought another club in Bucharest from local fitness network Stay Fit.

The Stay Fit Oltenitei Gym club will thus become World Class Eroii Revolutiei.

This is the 32nd World Class club in the country and the 25th in Bucharest.

“This location consolidates World Class Romania’s position in Southern Bucharest, an urban area with high population density, where new residential projects are being developed,” the company’s representatives said in a press release. The value of this deal was not disclosed.

Only 7.5% of Romanians exercise at least two and a half hours a week, according to Eurostat data. This percentage places Romania last in Europe.

World Class aims to help increase this number by opening new clubs in accessible areas. The company is controlled by Polish private equity fund Resource Partners.

World Class Romania aims for EUR 30 mln revenues this year

