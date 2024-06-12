Macro

WB upholds 3.3% growth forecast for Romania's economy

12 June 2024

The Romanian economy will grow 3.3% this year and 3.8% in 2025 and 2026, according to the latest issue of the World Bank's "Global Economic Prospects," published on June 11.

The WB's forecast for 2024 is roughly in line with the 3.4% official projections used for the budget planning. Romania's officials believe, however, that the country's economy will accelerate to 4% in 2025 and 4.4% in 2026.

Romania's economy advanced by a tiny 0.1% y/y in Q1 when the robust domestic demand did not manage to stimulate domestic production. 

According to the latest forecasts of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Romania's GDP would register an advance of 3.2% this year, similar to that projected in September 2023. Growth would accelerate to 3.4% next year.

On the other hand, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised the estimates regarding the growth of the Romanian economy this year, from 3.8%, as estimated in October, to 2.8%, according to the "World Economic Outlook" report published in April.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deanpictures/Dreamstime.com)

1

