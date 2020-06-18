Ro Insider
Village Museum in Bucharest holds craft workshops for children
18 June 2020
Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum in Bucharest will organize several workshops for children between June 20 and July 25.

Children can learn how to make dolls, decorate eggs, or make flower crowns for the midsummer celebration of Sânziene.

The workshops, which cost RON 30 (around EUR 6) each, are open to children between 5 and 14 years. 

They will take place every Saturday, in the courtyards of the houses that are part of the Museum’s patrimony.

The schedule is available here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

Village Museum in Bucharest holds craft workshops for children
18 June 2020
Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum in Bucharest will organize several workshops for children between June 20 and July 25.

Children can learn how to make dolls, decorate eggs, or make flower crowns for the midsummer celebration of Sânziene.

The workshops, which cost RON 30 (around EUR 6) each, are open to children between 5 and 14 years. 

They will take place every Saturday, in the courtyards of the houses that are part of the Museum’s patrimony.

The schedule is available here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

