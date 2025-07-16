Transport

Work begins on passenger boarding and disembarkation bridges at Bucharest Henri Coandă Airport

16 July 2025

The Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) announced on Tuesday, July 15, that it has begun modernization, replacement, and capital repair works on the passenger boarding and disembarkation bridges at Henri Coandă International Airport, Bucharest’s main airport.

The works consist of installing three new bridges and modernizing seven of the existing ones.

At the end of the project, Henri Coandă Airport will have 15 bridges, which provide a direct connection between aircraft and the terminal.

The boarding/disembarkation bridges allow vertical and horizontal movement, can be easily moved on the airport platform, are equipped with motion and tilt control sensors, and have a self-leveling function (automatic height adjustment). They are also equipped with proximity control sensors, intelligent systems for measuring rotation angles, and are fitted with aircraft contact sensors. 

“Circular and radial movements of the bridges can be performed simultaneously, which significantly reduces aircraft docking time. Due to the hydraulic actuation of the vertical columns, the bridges have low energy consumption, the low-E glass finish has a low solar heat gain coefficient, and the bridges are also equipped with air conditioning systems,” company representatives state in a post on Facebook.

CNAB reports that it will consider implementing a remote control system for the boarding/disembarkation bridges in the future.

Similar systems to those at Henri Coandă Airport have been installed by Thyssenkrupp Airport Solutions in airports such as Heathrow in London, Madrid Barajas, Toronto, Dubai, and Doha.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucharest Airports on Facebook)

