100 specialists to work non-stop at new subway tunnel to Bucharest’s Otopeni Airport

Around 100 specialists will work around the clock, in three shifts, at the 1 Mai – Băneasa subway tunnel section, part of the line extending to Otopeni Airport, according to secretary-general of the Ministry of Transport, Mariana Ioniță.

The first TBM machine, which will begin drilling the tunnel, is set to arrive on Monday, March 3, from the base of the Turkish constructor Alsim Alarko – Makyol to the entry shaft near the Băneasa commercial area. The first component of the TBM shield, which will form the entire drilling train, weighs 128 tons, Ioniță explained.

“You will see that cranes have been installed to lower the TBM head into the ground. Initially, we will use temporary installations with generators. Soon, we will also obtain the final approval from the Bucharest City Hall for full connection to the power grid. These TBM machines will operate 24/7 in three shifts. They will go 17 meters deep. A team of 100 workers will be involved to complete the project as quickly as possible, but it is a challenging job,” explained Ioniță, who has been appointed as the Ministry's coordinator for the M6 project, cited by Economedia.

The M6 subway line is set to be inaugurated in 2028, but some officials have expressed caution in the finality of the deadline. Uncertainty still remains regarding the rolling stock required for operating the 12-station subway line.

For the first section of M6, the contract with Alsim Alarko – Makyol is funded through PNRR, while the second section, executed by Gulermak, is partially financed through a RON 1.5 billion loan from the Japanese Government, secured over 10 years ago.

In September 2024, Metrorex informed Economedia.ro that the tender for 12 subway trains required for operating the M6 would be launched by the end of the year. However, according to current public data, the procurement process has yet to be initiated.

(Photo source: Liudmila Habrus | Dreamstime.com)