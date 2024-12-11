Southern Romania: Wizz Air announces additional routes from Craiova

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is further expanding its base in Craiova, in southern Romania, following the reallocation of its second aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, in the summer of 2025.

Starting June 1, 2025, the airline offers a connection between Craiova and Memmingen. Beginning with June 2, it will introduce one between Craiova and Bari.

At the same time, the airline is relaunching the connections between the southern Romania city and Madrid, beginning June 1, and Dortmund, from June 2.

Currently, the airline operates 165 routes from 12 airports in Romania, connecting passengers to 74 destinations in 24 countries.

Over the past 18 years, Wizz Air has established six operational bases in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara, Craiova, and Sibiu.

(Photo: the company)

