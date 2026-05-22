Moldova’s low-cost Flyone Airlines cancels nearly all routes from Bucharest’s Otopeni Airport

Flyone, a private low-cost airline headquartered in Chișinău, Republic of Moldova, announced the cancellation of almost all the routes to and from Otopeni Airport in Bucharest. In total, the company cancelled 8 of its 11 routes to Bucharest, according to BoardingPass.

At the end of last year, the airline operator announced several routes from Bucharest. According to that announcement, in 2026, Flyone was supposed to inaugurate flights between Bucharest and the airports in Dublin (Ireland), Frankfurt (Germany), Paris (France), Barcelona (Spain), and London (United Kingdom).

Moreover, in June, the regular routes between Bucharest and the airports in Madrid (Spain) and Nice (France) were also supposed to be inaugurated.

Of all the previously announced destinations, only the flights to Luton debuted on May 17. At present, the airline is still selling tickets only for flights to Tel Aviv (Israel), Brussels (Belgium), and London (United Kingdom).

Founded in 2015, Flyone Airlines officially entered the Romanian market in April 2025. The company operates regular and charter flights from its base at Chișinău International Airport. Its fleet is made up of one Airbus A320 aircraft and two Airbus A321 aircraft. Overall, the company operates around 75 regular and charter routes, connecting Bucharest, Chișinău, Yerevan, Tashkent, and other cities with destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, and North Africa.

radu@romania-insider.com

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