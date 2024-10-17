Transport

Wizz Air offers discounted fares on routes from Romania temporarily dropped by Aeroitalia

17 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Aeroitalia, the company that acquired the Romanian airline AirConnect, recently announced the temporary suspension of its flights from the Bucharest and Bacău airports starting in November.

On the same day, Hungarian airline Wizz Air announced that it is offering special fares for travelers affected by the suspension.

The flights suspended by Aeroitalia are:

  • Rome Fiumicino (FCO) – Bucharest Otopeni (OTP) 
  • Rome Fiumicino (FCO) – Bacău (BCM) 
  • Bergamo Orio al Serio (BGY) – Bacău (BCM) 
  • Cuneo Levaldigi (CUF) – Bacău (BCM)

Aeroitalia justified its decision by citing increased demand in Italy's domestic market. According to the company, flights to Romania will be regularly resumed at the end of March 2025.

Conversely, Wizz will offer special fares particularly on routes connecting Rome and Bergamo to Bucharest and Bacău. From Rome Fiumicino to Bacău, fares are EUR 24.99, from Bacău to Bergamo Orio al Serio – EUR 14.99, and from Bucharest to Rome Fiumicino – EUR 24.99. Travelers can take advantage of Wizz Air’s “special fares” on these routes between November 4 and 30.

“In response to Aeroitalia’s sudden suspension of services to Romania from two major hubs, Rome and Bergamo, Wizz Air is stepping in again as a solution for travelers whose plans have been disrupted by these cancellations. Romania is a key destination for travelers, and our goal is to ensure that passengers affected by the suspension of Aeroitalia routes can maintain their important travel plans during this high-demand period,” said Janos Pal, Head of Revenue Optimization at Wizz Air.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Glacyer | Dreamstime and Aeroitalia on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Wizz Air offers discounted fares on routes from Romania temporarily dropped by Aeroitalia

17 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Aeroitalia, the company that acquired the Romanian airline AirConnect, recently announced the temporary suspension of its flights from the Bucharest and Bacău airports starting in November.

On the same day, Hungarian airline Wizz Air announced that it is offering special fares for travelers affected by the suspension.

The flights suspended by Aeroitalia are:

  • Rome Fiumicino (FCO) – Bucharest Otopeni (OTP) 
  • Rome Fiumicino (FCO) – Bacău (BCM) 
  • Bergamo Orio al Serio (BGY) – Bacău (BCM) 
  • Cuneo Levaldigi (CUF) – Bacău (BCM)

Aeroitalia justified its decision by citing increased demand in Italy's domestic market. According to the company, flights to Romania will be regularly resumed at the end of March 2025.

Conversely, Wizz will offer special fares particularly on routes connecting Rome and Bergamo to Bucharest and Bacău. From Rome Fiumicino to Bacău, fares are EUR 24.99, from Bacău to Bergamo Orio al Serio – EUR 14.99, and from Bucharest to Rome Fiumicino – EUR 24.99. Travelers can take advantage of Wizz Air’s “special fares” on these routes between November 4 and 30.

“In response to Aeroitalia’s sudden suspension of services to Romania from two major hubs, Rome and Bergamo, Wizz Air is stepping in again as a solution for travelers whose plans have been disrupted by these cancellations. Romania is a key destination for travelers, and our goal is to ensure that passengers affected by the suspension of Aeroitalia routes can maintain their important travel plans during this high-demand period,” said Janos Pal, Head of Revenue Optimization at Wizz Air.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Glacyer | Dreamstime and Aeroitalia on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 October 2024
Politics
Hundreds of Moldovan citizens trained by Russia were set to overthrow government, police says
17 October 2024
Healthcare
Romanian autism non-profit launches social franchise
16 October 2024
Events
Central Romania: Sibiu Christmas Market reveals opening dates
15 October 2024
Transport
1,000-space parking lot to be added to Bucharest Airport
15 October 2024
Justice
Romanian Parliament votes to lift immunity of former health minister Nelu Tătaru
15 October 2024
Administration
Unirii Square consolidation project leads to major conflict between mayors, scandal in downtown Bucharest
15 October 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches recruitment process for General Manager
15 October 2024
Macro
Romania’s industrial figures confirm subdued economic activity in August