Wizz Air offers discounted fares on routes from Romania temporarily dropped by Aeroitalia

Aeroitalia, the company that acquired the Romanian airline AirConnect, recently announced the temporary suspension of its flights from the Bucharest and Bacău airports starting in November.

On the same day, Hungarian airline Wizz Air announced that it is offering special fares for travelers affected by the suspension.

The flights suspended by Aeroitalia are:

Rome Fiumicino (FCO) – Bucharest Otopeni (OTP)

Rome Fiumicino (FCO) – Bacău (BCM)

Bergamo Orio al Serio (BGY) – Bacău (BCM)

Cuneo Levaldigi (CUF) – Bacău (BCM)

Aeroitalia justified its decision by citing increased demand in Italy's domestic market. According to the company, flights to Romania will be regularly resumed at the end of March 2025.

Conversely, Wizz will offer special fares particularly on routes connecting Rome and Bergamo to Bucharest and Bacău. From Rome Fiumicino to Bacău, fares are EUR 24.99, from Bacău to Bergamo Orio al Serio – EUR 14.99, and from Bucharest to Rome Fiumicino – EUR 24.99. Travelers can take advantage of Wizz Air’s “special fares” on these routes between November 4 and 30.

“In response to Aeroitalia’s sudden suspension of services to Romania from two major hubs, Rome and Bergamo, Wizz Air is stepping in again as a solution for travelers whose plans have been disrupted by these cancellations. Romania is a key destination for travelers, and our goal is to ensure that passengers affected by the suspension of Aeroitalia routes can maintain their important travel plans during this high-demand period,” said Janos Pal, Head of Revenue Optimization at Wizz Air.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Glacyer | Dreamstime and Aeroitalia on Facebook)