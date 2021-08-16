Wizz Air increases number of flights from Romania’s Suceava to Italy

Low-cost airline Wizz Air announced that it would increase the number of flights on two routes operated from the "Stefan cel Mare" International Airport in Suceava, north-eastern Romania. Starting October, the air carrier will operate more weekly flights to Rome-Ciampino and Milan-Bergamo, two of the busiest airports in Italy.

Wizz Air will introduce daily flights on the Suceava - Milan-Bergamo route from October 1. Meanwhile, the carrier will connect Suceava to Rome-Ciampino with 4 flights per week.

“Between October 1 and October 30, passengers can fly from Suceava to Rome on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and from October 31 every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday,” the company said.

Tickets can be booked at prices starting at RON 69 (some EUR 14).

(Photo source: Vesasebastian/Dreamstime.com)