Wizz Air resumes Bucharest, Iași flights to Tel Aviv

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it would resume flights to Tel Aviv from Bucharest and Iași. Tickets can already be booked online via the airline’s website and app.

Flights from Bucharest to Tel Aviv will be resumed on January 15, and from Iași starting March 25, the company announced.

From Bucharest, flights will be operated five times a week, increasing to twice daily starting in April. From Iași, flights will operate twice a week.

Last month, Wizz Air announced that starting January 15, some of its flights from Bucharest will be relocated from Henri Coandă International Airport to Aurel Vlaicu Băneasa International Airport. The change targets the following routes: Krakow – Bucharest Băneasa, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting January 15; Naples – Bucharest Băneasa, daily, also beginning January 15; and Abu Dhabi – Bucharest Băneasa, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, starting March 30.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)