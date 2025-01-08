Transport

Wizz Air resumes Bucharest, Iași flights to Tel Aviv

08 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it would resume flights to Tel Aviv from Bucharest and Iași. Tickets can already be booked online via the airline’s website and app.

Flights from Bucharest to Tel Aviv will be resumed on January 15, and from Iași starting March 25, the company announced.

From Bucharest, flights will be operated five times a week, increasing to twice daily starting in April. From Iași, flights will operate twice a week.

Last month, Wizz Air announced that starting January 15, some of its flights from Bucharest will be relocated from Henri Coandă International Airport to Aurel Vlaicu Băneasa International Airport. The change targets the following routes: Krakow – Bucharest Băneasa, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting January 15; Naples – Bucharest Băneasa, daily, also beginning January 15; and Abu Dhabi – Bucharest Băneasa, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, starting March 30.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)

Normal
Transport

Wizz Air resumes Bucharest, Iași flights to Tel Aviv

08 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it would resume flights to Tel Aviv from Bucharest and Iași. Tickets can already be booked online via the airline’s website and app.

Flights from Bucharest to Tel Aviv will be resumed on January 15, and from Iași starting March 25, the company announced.

From Bucharest, flights will be operated five times a week, increasing to twice daily starting in April. From Iași, flights will operate twice a week.

Last month, Wizz Air announced that starting January 15, some of its flights from Bucharest will be relocated from Henri Coandă International Airport to Aurel Vlaicu Băneasa International Airport. The change targets the following routes: Krakow – Bucharest Băneasa, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting January 15; Naples – Bucharest Băneasa, daily, also beginning January 15; and Abu Dhabi – Bucharest Băneasa, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, starting March 30.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 January 2025
Politics
Event in Washington to officially mark Romania’s entry into US Visa Waiver program this week
08 January 2025
Events
Dakar Rally: Dacia Sandriders down to two teams after French driver Sébastien Loeb involved in accident
08 January 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom to reportedly sell 6.75 bln cubic meters of Neptun Deep gas to Germany's Uniper
08 January 2025
Macro
Romania's Govt. to prepare "first draft" of 2025 budget by January 27
06 January 2025
Events
2025 concerts in Romania: Justin Timberlake, Snow Patrol, André Rieu, Jonas Kaufmann and more
06 January 2025
Politics
Romanian ruling coalition's presidential candidate steps back
06 January 2025
Macro
Romania's public deficit tops 7% of GDP in Jan-Nov
03 January 2025
Travel
Romania featured in Vogue, CNN lists for best places to visit in 2025