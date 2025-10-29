Transport

Wizz Air launches 25 new routes in Romania for 2025–2026 winter season

29 October 2025

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has kicked off the 2025–2026 winter season with its most extensive network expansion of the year, introducing 25 new routes from six Romanian airports. Between October 26 and 29, the airline said it is launching flights from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iași, Brașov, and Sibiu to destinations across 17 countries.

From Bucharest Otopeni, 11 new routes are being added to cities including Yerevan, Prague, Turku, Bordeaux, Paris Orly, Berlin, Cologne, Pescara, Gdansk, Porto, and Bratislava. 

Meanwhile, Wizz Air has also expanded operations at Bucharest Băneasa Airport, relocating nine routes from Otopeni - five of which will now be operated exclusively from the capital’s secondary airport. These include flights to Brussels Charleroi, Milan Bergamo, Turin, Barcelona, Nice, Frankfurt Hahn, Memmingen, Athens, and Basel.

Cluj-Napoca passengers gain five new options this week, with flights to Billund, Marrakesh, Oslo Sandefjord Torp, Stockholm Skavsta, and Tel Aviv. 

From Craiova, travelers can now fly to Paris Beauvais, Athens, and Naples, while new connections from Iași include Prague, Copenhagen, and Valencia. 

Brașov also joins the expansion with flights to Memmingen and Milan Malpensa, and Sibiu adds a direct route to Birmingham.

The air carrier, which began operating in Romania in 2006, now offers 217 routes from 14 airports nationwide, linking passengers to 82 destinations in 27 countries. It currently operates eight Romanian bases, namely in Bucharest Otopeni, Bucharest Băneasa, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iași, Sibiu, Suceava, and Timișoara, and employs more than 1,600 people in the country.

(Photo source: press release)

