FLYONE Airlines announces seven new routes from Bucharest for summer 2026

Moldovan low-cost carrier FLYONE Airlines said it will expand its operations in Romania with the launch of seven new direct routes from Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport starting in the summer 2026 season.

Thus, the company said, passengers will be able to fly directly from Bucharest to Paris, London Luton, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Dublin, Nice, and Madrid.

Flights to Dublin will begin on April 4, operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Routes to Paris Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt will launch on May 11, with flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Barcelona flights will start on May 14, operating on Thursdays and Sundays, while the daily London Luton service will begin on May 15. The route to Nice will launch on June 6, with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, followed by Madrid on June 7, operating on Thursdays and Sundays.

Existing routes will continue to operate with the following frequencies: Brussels (six times a week), Tel Aviv (five times a week), Verona (three times a week), and Munich (four times a week).

“This expansion marks an important step in our growth strategy for the Romanian market,” said Vladimir Cebotari, CEO of FLYONE Airlines.

Tickets for the new destinations are already available for booking on the company’s website and through the FLYONE mobile app.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)