Wizz Air to double Bucharest–Chișinău flights from late October

Wizz Air said it will double the frequency of its flights between Bucharest Otopeni and Chișinău starting October 25, 2026, increasing the service to 14 flights per week. Tickets for the expanded schedule are already on sale through the airline's website and mobile app.

The low-cost carrier said the move is intended to offer passengers more flexibility for both leisure and business travel between Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

The Bucharest–Chișinău route is one of the busiest air connections between the two countries, serving both personal and business travelers. The expanded schedule will provide twice-daily flights between the two capitals.

According to Economedia.ro, the announcement came shortly after Wizz Air unveiled two new routes scheduled to launch this fall. Beginning October 26, the airline will operate flights between Bucharest Otopeni and Almeria three times a week, while from November 3 it will introduce a Brașov-Valencia route with flights every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)