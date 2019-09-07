Wizz Air to have daily flights from Romania’s Târgu Mureş to Budapest

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air will have daily flights between Târgu Mureş, in north-central Romania, and Budapest beginning October 27.

With this, those flying out of Târgu Mureş will have access to flights to over 143 destinations after one flyover, Peter Ferenc, the president of Mureş County Council explained. He went on to say that increasing the number of available destinations is a priority.

“We will continue to develop the [e.n. Transilvania] Airport, since increasing the number of destinations is a priority; providing high-standard facilities is equally important and this is why we will continue to allot funds for investments,” he said, quoted by Agerpres.

The daily flights on the Târgu Mureş-Budapest route will bring an annual increase of 40% of the carrier’s transport capacity to and from the Romanian city, set to reach 265,000 seats in 2020.

“Târgu Mureş has a special significance to Wizz Air since it is the first city in Romania we operated from. In the past 13 years we transported more than 2 million passengers on our low-coast routes, while offering numerous opportunities for accessible travel in Transylvania,” Paulina Gosk, communication director with Wizz Air, said.

Wizz Air’s first flight out of Târgu Mureş, in 2006, was headed to London Luton. At present, the carrier flies on four routes out of Târgu Mureş, to three countries.

Last year, Wizz Air carried over 8.3 million passengers on its low-cost routes to and from Romania, up 14% on the previous year. In the first six months of 2019, it carried 4.4 million passengers to and from Romania, 15% more than in 2018. Wizz Air flies on 145 routes to 20 countries from 10 airports in Romania.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

