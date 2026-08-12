Wizz Air opens base in Romania’s Brașov, launches four additional routes

Budget carrier Wizz Air is opening a base at Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport with one Airbus A321neo aircraft and will add four new destinations from the central Romania city starting this winter.

Starting in December, passengers will be able to fly from Brașov to Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Chișinău, Barcelona and Madrid.

The Nuremberg route will resume on October 26.

Wizz Air operates flights from Brașov to London, Budapest, Dortmund, Rome, Milan, Naples, Memmingen, Warsaw and Katowice.

The airline began operating in Brașov in August 2023, shortly after the country’s newest airport opened. Since then, it has carried more than 800,000 passengers, it said.

The airline currently operates 231 routes from 14 airports in Romania, connecting passengers to 83 destinations in 26 countries.

“The opening of our tenth base in Romania is a proud moment for Wizz Air, especially after we recently celebrated 20 years of operations in the country. We are delighted to further expand our presence in Brașov by allocating a modern Airbus A321neo aircraft, launching several new routes and bringing the total number of WIZZ connections to 15,” András Radó, Head of Communications at Wizz Air, said.

Wizz Air's Romanian network began with flights from Târgu Mureș before expanding to Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Craiova, Sibiu, Iași, Constanța, Suceava, Satu Mare, Bacău, Brașov and, most recently, Oradea, where operations started in March 2026.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com