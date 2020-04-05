Ro Insider
Wizz Air to launch flights from Abu Dhabi to Bucharest, Cluj if aviation activities resume
04 May 2020
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will launch flights connecting Abu Dhabi to Bucharest and Budapest if aviation activities resume in Romania and Hungary.

The airline announced five new connections out of the Abu Dhabi International Airport. The connections to Budapest and Bucharest will be available starting June 2020, while those to Cluj-Napoca, Katowice, and Sofia will be available in September 2020, provided that aviation activities resume in the respective countries.

The new routes will add an almost 220,000-seat capacity to the airline’s Abu Dhabi network per year, Economica.net reported. The flights are already on sale and can be booked on the company’s website at prices starting at EUR 59.99.

In the case of travel bans, enforced because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and impacting the start date of the flights, the passengers with bookings for the affected flights will have the option to re-book for a later date, get a cash refund or receive 120% of the value of the booking as Wizz Credit that can be used for the purchase of Wizz flights and services, Economica.net reported.

(Photo: Bjorn Wylezich/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

