Wizz Air increases flight frequencies from Bucharest and Iași starting July

Wizz Air has announced an increase in flight frequencies on 14 popular European routes from Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport starting in July. The additional flights will serve destinations including Malaga, Alghero, Billund, Bari, Basel, Memmingen, Heraklion, Larnaca, Lyon, Madrid, Malta, Milan Malpensa, Nice, and Nuremberg.

Fares start from RON 79, available through the airline’s official website and mobile app.

In addition to the Bucharest routes, Wizz Air has also increased flight frequencies from Iași International Airport, eastern Romania, on four routes. From late July, travelers from Iași will benefit from new weekly flights to Billund on Sundays and Basel on Thursdays. The airline has also added three extra flights to Venice Treviso and two to Milan Bergamo.

Since beginning operations in Romania in 2006, Wizz Air has steadily expanded its presence in Romania. The airline currently operates eight bases across the country, including Bucharest Băneasa, Bucharest Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iași, Sibiu, Suceava, and Timișoara.

Wizz Air operates a fleet of 237 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The company, which served 62.8 million passengers in 2024, is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “WIZZ.”

