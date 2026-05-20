Romanian Police place rapper Wiz Khalifa on wanted persons list after drug conviction

American rapper Wiz Khalifa has been added to the Romanian Police’s list of wanted persons after receiving a final prison sentence for drug possession following an incident at a music festival on the Black Sea coast, Digi24 reported. The artist was sentenced to nine months in prison for possession of risk drugs for personal use.

The case stems from a 2024 festival in Costinești, where the rapper smoked a cannabis cigarette on stage. Romanian police later found 18 grams of cannabis in his possession.

In February this year, the Constanța Court of Appeal rejected Wiz Khalifa’s annulment appeal, issuing a final ruling in the case. Moreover, it also rejected his request to suspend the execution of the prison sentence.

The Police now said that Thomaz Cameron Jibril, known professionally as Wiz Khalifa, is wanted under an arrest warrant issued for “drug-related offenses,” describing the case as a conviction for “possession of risk drugs without authorization for personal consumption.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Politiaromana.ro)