Israeli billionaire develops four-star hotel in northern Bucharest

Real estate developer Willbrook, indirectly controlled by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer (69), is preparing to develop a four-star hotel with about 100 rooms near the Willbrook Platinum Business and Convention Center in northern Bucharest, according to Profit.ro.

The investor thus returns to the Romanian market with new projects, after a long break.

Profit.ro recently announced that Willbrook was also working on the construction of a residential complex with approximately 100 apartments across the road from the Stejarii complex, developed by Romanian billionaire Ion Tiriac.

The future Willbrook hotel will have five floors, and the development will involve an investment of over EUR 42 million, according to calculations made by Profit.ro. The developer has not yet affiliated the hotel to an international brand.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)