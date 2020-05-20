Romanian developer plans new five-star hotel in Sinaia

Nordis Group, a Romanian developer with a focus on premium residential projects in Northern Bucharest, will develop a five-star hotel on a 5,000 sqm plot in Sinaia, one of the most popular local mountain resorts, Economica.net reported.

The group is also advancing with the Nordis Mamaia project developed on the Black Sea riviera.

At the same time, the developer says it is negotiating further land acquisitions.

"We target land with a good position where we can develop hotels with at least 150 rooms. We are most pleased that we regularly receive land or association proposals, which shows us that the owners trust the Nordis concept and our experience of over 12 years in premium real estate," said Alexandru Mihai, senior partner of Nordis Group.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)