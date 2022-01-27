Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/27/2022 - 07:30
Business

Wiiw trusts RO economic growth accelerates, public gap shrinks to 3%-of-GDP by 2024

27 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw) expects a growth of 4.4% for the 11 countries of Central and Eastern Europe (EU-CEE11) in 2022. Romania's performance (+4.3%) is seen just under the average.

However, Romania's combined growth in 2020-2021 (roughly 2.9% based on wiiw data and estimates) has been more robust than that in the other ten countries - except Estonia and Lithuania - which are still in recovery mode this year.

Overall, for the 2020-2022 period, Romania will maintain among the fastest growth rates in the region - with only the two Baltic countries outperforming it.

Another interesting feature is that while the region's average growth is gradually easing during 2022-2024 (to 4% in 2024), Romania's economy is gaining momentum to 4.8% GDP growth in 2024.

When it comes to the general government budget, one of Romania's key challenges, wiiw expects that the Government will bring the public deficit down to 3% of GDP in 2024 - which is the Government's target as well.

Romania had among the region's widest deficits in 2021 (smaller than Hungary's, Slovakia's and Latvia's though) and will have the widest gap in 2024. 

(Photo: Antonyesse/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/08/2021 - 07:33
11 November 2021
RI +
Walter Ebm, CEO of Wiener Privatklinik, on why Romanian patients seek treatment in Austria
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/27/2022 - 07:30
Business

Wiiw trusts RO economic growth accelerates, public gap shrinks to 3%-of-GDP by 2024

27 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw) expects a growth of 4.4% for the 11 countries of Central and Eastern Europe (EU-CEE11) in 2022. Romania's performance (+4.3%) is seen just under the average.

However, Romania's combined growth in 2020-2021 (roughly 2.9% based on wiiw data and estimates) has been more robust than that in the other ten countries - except Estonia and Lithuania - which are still in recovery mode this year.

Overall, for the 2020-2022 period, Romania will maintain among the fastest growth rates in the region - with only the two Baltic countries outperforming it.

Another interesting feature is that while the region's average growth is gradually easing during 2022-2024 (to 4% in 2024), Romania's economy is gaining momentum to 4.8% GDP growth in 2024.

When it comes to the general government budget, one of Romania's key challenges, wiiw expects that the Government will bring the public deficit down to 3% of GDP in 2024 - which is the Government's target as well.

Romania had among the region's widest deficits in 2021 (smaller than Hungary's, Slovakia's and Latvia's though) and will have the widest gap in 2024. 

(Photo: Antonyesse/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/08/2021 - 07:33
11 November 2021
RI +
Walter Ebm, CEO of Wiener Privatklinik, on why Romanian patients seek treatment in Austria
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks