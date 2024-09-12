Wienerberger launches new brick factory in Romania

Austrian manufacturer of construction materials Wienerberger inaugurates on September 16 a new brick factory in eastern Romania at Berca (Buzău County), according to company officials quoted by Economedia.ro.

Wienerberger Group has been active in Romania since 1998, being one of the largest producers of construction materials.

The company has 7 factories in the country: four production units for ceramic bricks and three production units for concrete paving, selling ceramic tiles under the umbrella of the Tondach brand and Terca face bricks.

The inauguration of the new factory will be attended by members of the group's management, including Heimo Scheuch, CEO, Gerhard Hanke, CFO, Solveig Menard-Galli, COO East, together with the company's local team, Răzvan Boșomoiu, Managing Director for Romania, the director of the factory in Buzău and the director of operations.

Authorities will also participate, such as the Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Radu-Ștefan Oprea, the president of the Buzău County Council, Petre Emanoil Neagu, the senator Lucian Romașcanu, president-elect of the Buzău County Council, the mayor of Buzău, Constantin Toma, and the mayor Berca commune, Ionel Dobrița.

(Photo source: Nathan Barlow/Dreamstime.com)