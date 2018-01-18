German automotive company builds new factory in Craiova

German company Wielpütz Automotive will build a EUR 10 million car component factory in Craiova, Southern Romania.

The company’s representatives signed on Wednesday the contract to lease 3 hectares of land in the High-Tech Industry Park, operated by the Dolj County Council, local Economica.net reported. The group plans to start production at its new factory on September 1 this year.

Wielpütz Automotive has been looking for a location to open a new production facility for some time as it can’t expand its operations in Germany anymore, according to the company’s manager Volker Schlegel. The company has chosen Craiova for this project as it sees the possibility to expand its production here.

In the first phase, the group will build a new production facility where it will hire 500 employees, mainly women, who will work on the assembly line. In a later stage, the company plans to start producing high-tech auto components, which are now in a prototype stage, and also start some research and development activities.

