Bucharest and twelve other cities across Romania will open their alternative contemporary art spaces for a long program during the weekend of October 4-6, marking the 18th edition of the White Night of the Galleries.

The public will be able visit galleries, alternative spaces, creative hubs, and art studios in Bucharest, Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Deva, Galați, Iași, the Jiu Valley (Petrila & Petroșani), Reșița, Sibiu, Timișoara, and Târgu Mureș.

The event includes exhibitions like “UNCONTROLLABLE IMAGINATION: Lost Files and Hidden Treasures," which explores more than twenty years of graffiti art by The Oilers group and the artist Neon, detailing the underground movements that have influenced the evolution of Romania's art scene. The exhibition can be visited starting October 4 at Mobius Gallery (Piața Amzei, Bucharest).

The White Night of the Galleries is the longest-running event dedicated to contemporary culture in Romania. Initiated and organized by the Ephemair Association in 2007, the event expanded nationally with its tenth edition in 2016 and is currently organized in several cities across the country.

“From its first edition, the White Night of the Galleries has been, and remains, a free-access event that supports the necessity of public access to culture,” the organizers said.

Further details are available here.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)