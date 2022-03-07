Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Politics

White House confirms that VP Kamala Harris will visit Bucharest this week

07 March 2022
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Warsaw, Poland, and Bucharest, Romania, on March 9-11, the White House announced on Friday, March 4.

“Her visit will demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance and U.S. support for NATO’s eastern flank allies in the face of Russian aggression. It will also highlight our collective efforts to support the people of Ukraine,” Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a statement.

“During her meetings with the leaders of Poland and Romania, the Vice President will advance our close coordination in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. They will discuss our continuing support for the people of Ukraine through security, economic, and humanitarian assistance and our determination to impose severe economic consequences on Russia and those complicit in Russia’s invasion,” The White House official added.

The Vice President’s meetings will also focus on how the United States can further support Ukraine’s neighbors as they welcome and care for refugees fleeing violence.

White House confirms that VP Kamala Harris will visit Bucharest this week

07 March 2022
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Warsaw, Poland, and Bucharest, Romania, on March 9-11, the White House announced on Friday, March 4.

“Her visit will demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance and U.S. support for NATO’s eastern flank allies in the face of Russian aggression. It will also highlight our collective efforts to support the people of Ukraine,” Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a statement.

“During her meetings with the leaders of Poland and Romania, the Vice President will advance our close coordination in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. They will discuss our continuing support for the people of Ukraine through security, economic, and humanitarian assistance and our determination to impose severe economic consequences on Russia and those complicit in Russia’s invasion,” The White House official added.

The Vice President’s meetings will also focus on how the United States can further support Ukraine’s neighbors as they welcome and care for refugees fleeing violence.

